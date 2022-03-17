Shocking Runtime for RRR

RRR fever gripped the nation and the entire country is eagerly waiting for the film’s release. The team is busily promoting the film and the team will participate in a grand pre-release event tomorrow in Dubai. The final runtime of the film is said to be 3 hours and 9 minutes and 42 seconds. This is quite lengthy considering the current trend. The runtime of Baahubali: The Beginning was 2 hours and 39 minutes and for Baahubali: The Conclusion, the runtime was 2 hours and 47 minutes. The runtime is never a barrier for those films that are high on content. Rajamouli is a master in impressing the audience with his narration and the lengthy runtime cannot be a problem for RRR.

SS Rajamouli is super confident and he said that RRR is much bigger than Baahubali. Both the lead actors NTR, Ram Charan have done justice for their roles and kept ample hard work throughout the shoot. RRR is produced by SS Rajamouli and produced by DVV Danayya. The film is releasing in a record number of screens on March 25th in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages.