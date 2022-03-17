RRR Budget revealed Officially

RRR is made on a huge budget and the film’s release was pushed due to the ongoing coronavirus. The release was delayed by months and the interests heaped up. There are a lot of speculations about the film’s budget. The makers of RRR submitted the budget of RRR for the AP government to get the benefit of ticket hike in the state. The makers mentioned that they spent Rs 336 crores on the film excluding the remunerations of the lead actors and the actresses. AP Cinematography Minister Perni Nani revealed the same to the media and he said that the respective departments will scrutiny the documents after which the final decision would be taken.

The new GO for RRR will be issued after the verification of the submitted documents is done. AP Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy will take the final call as per the report told Perni Nani. GO 13 issued in AP says that the ticket prices can be hiked for ten days for those which are made on a budget of Rs 100 crores excluding the remunerations. But RRR is shot and completed before the GO is issued. Hence the makers applied for AP government to hike the ticket prices. RRR is hitting the screens on March 25th and NTR, Ram Charan played the roles of freedom fighters in this periodic drama.