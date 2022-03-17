Real story behind Prabhas’ Raja Deluxe

Prabhas will be working for a quickie that will be directed by Maruthi. The film is speculated to be titled Raja Deluxe and DVV Danayya is the producer. The shoot starts in May and a massive house set is constructed in Aluminium Factory for the shoot. There are also talks that Prabhas asked Maruthi to change the title of the film. But the real news is that Maruthi and Prabhas film has nothing to do with Raja Deluxe.

Maruthi penned an entertainer for Ravi Teja and the film is tentatively titled Raja Deluxe. Tollywood media speculated that Raja Deluxe was the title for Prabhas’ movie. Maruthi and his team are busy finalizing an apt title for Prabhas’ movie which is a horror comedy. The film has three heroines and the speculations say that Rashi Khanna, Malavika Mohanan and Sree Leela are in talks for the roles. More details awaited.