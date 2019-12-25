Shockingly low openings for Christmas Releases

Raj Tarun’s Iddari Lokam Okate and Mythri’s Mathu Vadalara released today on the eve of Christmas. Keeping the word of mouth aside, both the films registered shockingly low openings across the Telugu states. Right from A to C centers, both the films opened with 20% occupancy (on average) across AP and Telangana which is quite low. Both films need to receive exceptional talk to stand well and rake decent revenues.

Mathu Vadalara will be restricted to multiplex audience and Iddari Lokam Okate will appeal to a section of youth. Iddari Lokam Okkate is directed by GR Krishna and is produced by Dil Raju. Mathu Vadalara is directed by Ritesh Rana and it marks the debut of Keeravani’s sons Sri Simha and Kaala Bhairava.