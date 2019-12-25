First Look: Vishwak Sen’s Hit

Natural Star Nani’s second production is titled Hit and the film features Vishwak Sen in the lead role. On the occasion of Christmas, the makers unveiled the first look of Vishwak Sen playing the role of Vikram Rudraraju. ‘The First Case’ is the caption. Vishwak Sen looks intense in the released poster. The shoot of the film is currently happening in and around Hyderabad. Dr Sailesh Kolanu is the director of this intense action thriller.

The first glimpse of Hit will be out on January 1st. Nani himself released the first look poster. Ruhani Sharma is the leading lady in this action thriller and Vivek Sagar is composing the music and background score. Wall Poster Cinema is producing Hit that will release during the first quarter of 2020.