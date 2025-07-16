Shooting Updates of Mega157

The shooting of Megastar Chiranjeevi’s upcoming movie #Mega157 is happening at a fast pace as per the plan. Anil Ravipudi is the director of this comic entertainer and the third schedule of the film commenced today in Kerala. The shoot of the film is taking place in Alappuzha and a song on Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara is shot. Bhanu Master is choreographing this romantic number and Anantha Sriram has penned the lyrics for this melodious number.

The schedule will take place till July 23rd and after a small break, the next schedule starts in Hyderabad in August. Anil Ravipudi and his team are in plans to wrap up the shoot of the film in quick schedules and the entire shoot will be concluded before October. The team is super confident on releasing the film for Sankranthi 2026. The makers are cracking the digital deal and it is expected to be sold for a record price. Bheems scores the music and Sahu Garapati, Sushmitha Konidela are the producers. This untitled film is high on expectations.