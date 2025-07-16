Trivikram’s Extensive Homework for NTR’s Project

Top director Trivikram has immense knowledge on mythology and Hindu Gods. His past speeches have revealed this and Trivikram for the first time is attempting a mythological film. He has been working on the script since a year and NTR is on board to play the lead role. Apart from these, Trivikram worked on a comic entertainer featuring Venkatesh in the lead role. The shoot of this project starts in August and the film is aimed for summer 2026 release.

NTR and Trivikram’s film needs extensive pre-production work and the top director will work on this project though he has Trivikram’s film. He will start shooting by the end of 2026 and he has a year and a half to complete all the works. As the film is high on VFX, Trivikram’s team has approached some of the top technicians to support the film. With a lot of latest technologies available, Trivikram and his team is on a hunt to lock the best VFX technicians and teams.

The film will be made on a massive budget and will be produced by Haarika and Hassine Creations. The project is a prestigious one for Trivikram and it marks his first pan-Indian project.