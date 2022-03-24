Shraddha Kapoor calls it a quit with her Boyfriend

Bollywood beauty Shraddha Kapoor delivered a series of duds and is not in the top league. The actress is planning a strong comeback after the pandemic break. Shraddha Kapoor has been in a relationship with Rohan Shreshta, a celebrity photographer. The duo is in a relationship for the past four years and the latest update speculated by the Bollywood media says that Shraddha Kapoor and Rohan Shreshtha broke up recently. The reasons for their breakup are unknown.

Shraddha Kapoor celebrated her birthday in Goa recently but Rohan was not present. There are talks that Shraddha Kapoor and Rohan called it a quit early this year but the news broke out now. Shraddha Kapoor is part of Ranbir Kapoor’s next directed by Luv Ranjan. She also has films like Chaalbaaz and Nagin in the pipeline.