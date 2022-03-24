Suriya signs his Next

Talented actor Suriya won accolades for his performance in Aakasame Nee Haddu Ra and Jai Bhim. Both these projects received critical acclaim from the audience and Suriya released ET which ended up as a dud in Telugu. Suriya is holding talks with talented director Siva from some time and the project is locked finally. The script is locked and Siva is currently finalizing the actors and technicians.

Anirudh Ravichander will score the music and background score for the film and an official announcement will be made soon. A top actress will play the female lead and the hunt for the same is on. Suriya is currently shooting for Vaadivaasal, a film on Tamil Naidu’s sport Jallikattu. Soon after this, Suriya will work with Bala and Suriya’s wife Jyotika will be the leading lady. Suriya is also keen on Telugu debut and couple of projects are under discussion stages. Suriya and Siva film will start rolling during the end of this year.