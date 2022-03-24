RRR Release: Big day for Tollywood

Baahubali franchise changed the face of Telugu cinema and the blockbuster film erased the barriers of language. Telugu cinema has been in the best ever form after the release of Baahubali. Several top filmmakers have been looking towards Telugu cinema and Prabhas turned a pan-Indian actor after the release of Baahubali. The film also paved a path for several Telugu films to test their luck in the neighboring languages. After almost 5 years, SS Rajamouli is testing his luck with RRR. The entire nation is eagerly waiting for the film’s release.

RRR will have a record release tomorrow and the advance sales are exceptional in Telugu states. The film’s performance in Hindi and other languages is watched closely by the experts and it completely depends on the word of mouth. Even Tollywood is eagerly waiting for the release and most of them believe that the film will change the fate of Tollywood once again. The film’s success will help Tollywood to try new attempts and release them widely. RRR is also a pride for Telugu cinema as Rajamouli spent ample money and time.

Ram Charan and NTR will have a great opportunity to turn pan-Indian faces after the release of RRR. Their budget equations will see a considerable change for their upcoming projects. The film’s financials will directly and indirectly have an impact on Telugu cinema. March 25th is a big day for Tollywood. Hope RRR will live up to the expectations and Rajamouli delivers one more memorable film through RRR.