Allu Arjun attends his manager’s wedding

Icon StaAAr Allu Arjun is basking in the success of Pushpa: The Rise and he is preparing to commence Pushpa: The Rule. Cut to now, the discussion is about Allu Arjun’s unlimited love towards his team members.

Allu Arjun has made it a point to spread love to his team. He is making time to meet and greet them. Last week, he personally attended the birthday celebrations of Sharath, an important member of his team.

Allu Arjun’s manager Maish got married recently and Allu Arjun, who was preparing for Pushpa 2 made time and attended the wedding.

Previously, Allu Arjun had attended the wedding ceremony of his PRO, Eluru Sreenu as well.

Not many Telugu heroes are very caring towards their team and Allu Arjun is always proactive about the same. He likes to gel and bond with his team.