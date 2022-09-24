Shruti Haasan on ‘Salaar’: Prashanth Neel creates his own world

Actress Shruti Haasan, who will be seen playing the character of Aadya in director Prashanth Neel’s eagerly awaited film ‘Salaar’, which features actor Prabhas in the lead along with her, is all praise for her director, who she says has clarity of thought and vision.

Sharing her experience of working with director Prashanth Neel, Shruti said: “Prashanth is fabulous with his actors. It’s nice to work with a director who is so clear headed about his vision.”

Shruti added: “It has been Prashanth’s strength in all of his films. He really creates this world and it is our job as actors to melt into his world.”

“With Prashanth, even within the action and drama, there’s a core human story he runs so well. ‘Salaar’ is also so huge, but it’s also so human,” she points out.

Apart from Shruti and Prabhas, Salaar also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran and Prajapathi Babu in pivotal roles and the film is slated to release on September 28, 2023.

Apart from ‘Salaar’, Shruti is also busy shooting for her other films in which she will be seen playing the female lead. She plays the female lead opposite Telugu mega star Cheeranjeevi in Chiru 154 and opposite Nandamuri Balakrishna in NBK 107.

Shruti also released her latest single ‘She Is A Hero’, which throws light on the struggles and triumphs of women and the song has been receiving immense love from the audiences.