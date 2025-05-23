x
Shruti Haasan’s Contribution for Thug Life

Published on May 23, 2025 by nymisha

Pakistan Refuses Emergency Landing to Hailstorm-Hit IndiGo Flight,
Shruti Haasan’s Contribution for Thug Life
SC Denies Bail to Sajjala Bhargava Reddy in SC/ST Case
Land Grabbing Charges on YS Vivekananda Reddy murder Accused
Chandrababu’s Power-Packed Delhi Visit

Shruti Haasan’s Contribution for Thug Life

Padmashri Kamal Haasan’s upcoming movie Thug Life is slated for June 5th release and the entire team is promoting the film in a grand manner. Mani Ratnam is the director and the trailer caught everyone’s attention. The latest update says that Kamal Haasan’s daughter Shruti Haasan has contributed to the film. She has lent her voice for the song ‘Vinveli Naayaga’. The song has been recorded already and an official announcement will be made soon.

Thug Life is a stylish action thriller featuring Kamal Haasan and Simbu in the lead roles. Trisha, Abhirami, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Ashok Selvan, Sanya Malhotra, Joju George, Nassar, Ali Fazal will be seen in other important roles. AR Rahman is the music composer for Thug Life. Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam jointly produced Thug Life. The film will head for a pan-Indian release very soon.

Shruti Haasan’s Contribution for Thug Life
Land Grabbing Charges on YS Vivekananda Reddy murder Accused
Nani’s The Paradise Shoot Pushed Again

Pakistan Refuses Emergency Landing to Hailstorm-Hit IndiGo Flight,
Shruti Haasan’s Contribution for Thug Life
SC Denies Bail to Sajjala Bhargava Reddy in SC/ST Case
Land Grabbing Charges on YS Vivekananda Reddy murder Accused
Chandrababu’s Power-Packed Delhi Visit

Pakistan Refuses Emergency Landing to Hailstorm-Hit IndiGo Flight,
SC Denies Bail to Sajjala Bhargava Reddy in SC/ST Case
Chandrababu’s Power-Packed Delhi Visit

