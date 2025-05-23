Shruti Haasan’s Contribution for Thug Life

Padmashri Kamal Haasan’s upcoming movie Thug Life is slated for June 5th release and the entire team is promoting the film in a grand manner. Mani Ratnam is the director and the trailer caught everyone’s attention. The latest update says that Kamal Haasan’s daughter Shruti Haasan has contributed to the film. She has lent her voice for the song ‘Vinveli Naayaga’. The song has been recorded already and an official announcement will be made soon.

Thug Life is a stylish action thriller featuring Kamal Haasan and Simbu in the lead roles. Trisha, Abhirami, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Ashok Selvan, Sanya Malhotra, Joju George, Nassar, Ali Fazal will be seen in other important roles. AR Rahman is the music composer for Thug Life. Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam jointly produced Thug Life. The film will head for a pan-Indian release very soon.