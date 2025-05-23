x
Home > Movie News

Nani’s The Paradise Shoot Pushed Again

Published on May 23, 2025 by nymisha

Nani’s The Paradise Shoot Pushed Again

The Paradise is the costliest attempt of Nani and the film has been under pre-production from a long time. Dasara fame Srikanth Odela has spent close to two years on the script and the shoot has been planned to start in May. But due to undisclosed reasons, the shoot of the film is now pushed to July. The shoot starts in the first week of July and Nani has plans to complete the shoot in continuous schedules before the end of this year. The producers have spent a bomb to construct sets and a major portion of the shoot of The Paradise will be completed in these sets.

Nani is closely monitoring the work and the set work of the film reached the final stages. Srikanth Odela has been taking more time for the pre-production work. Saregama joined the team to co-produce the film and the agreements are done recently. The budgets are finalized and the schedules are currently planned. Rumors say that Kayadu Lohar will play the leading lady in this mass entertainer. Anirudh scores the music and background score while Sudhakar Cherukuri is the producer of this big-budget action drama. The film hits in March 2026.

