Shyam Singha Roy sent for Oscar Nominations

Shyam Singha Roy will stand as one of the best attempts of Nani. The other shade of Nani was explored and presented in this interesting film. Shyam Singha Roy is now sent for Oscar Nominations in the categories of ‘Classical Cultural Dance Indie Film’, ‘Background Score’ and ‘Periodic Film’. Shyam Singha Roy is the costliest film made in Nani’s career and is directed by Rahul Sankrityan. Nani, Sai Pallavi and Krithi Shetty played the lead roles and Niharika Entertainment bankrolled Shyam Singha Roy. The film is an intense periodic drama set in Kolkata in 1970s. Nani is currently shooting for his next biggie Dasara, a rustic Telangana-based love story that will release next year.

