SS Rajamouli protege Ashwin to direct magnum opus “1770”

The motion poster for the highly anticipated film 1770, a period action drama, has been unveiled. The film is based on Bankimchandra Chatterjee’s Bengali novel “Anandamath.” Shailendra Kakumar, Sujay Kutty, Krishna Kumar B, and Suraj Sharma, the film’s producers, released the film’s poster on social media on the ocassion of Vandemataram completing 150 years. The film will be released simultaneously in six languages: Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Bengali.

This multilingual film will be directed by acclaimed director Ashwin Gangaraju, who wowed everyone with the film Aakashavaani. He had previously worked with Rajamouli in ‘Eega’ and ‘Baahubali.’ It will be produced by SS1 Entertainment and PK Entertainment.

This year celebrates the 150th anniversary of the anthem ‘Vande Mataram,’ which first appeared in Bankimchandra’s novel ‘Anandamath’ and shook the very foundations of the British Empire. “I believe ‘Vande Mataram’ was a magical term,” says V Vijayendra Prasad, India’s most famous writer who provided story and screenplay for this prestigious project. Guru Bankimchandra gave this mantra to the nation to oppose tyranny and injustice.

We are dealing with the story of numerous unknown warriors who sparked the fire of the freedom movement in ‘1770.’ The names of the film’s actors are still in the bouquet, and the announcement of the film’s actors will be made by Diwali.