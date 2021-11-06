Shyam Singha Roy Title Song: Revolutionary Number

Natural Star Nani will next be seen in Shyam Singha Roy which is a different attempt directed by Rahul Sankrityan. The first single ‘Rise of Shyam’ is released today and it is a revolutionary number that narrates the role of Shyam. Nani plays a freedom fighter in one of the roles and the film is set in the backdrop of Kolkata. The visuals are quite different and Mickey J Meyer composes an impressive number for the same. Vishal Dadlani, Anurag Kulkarni and Cizzy crooned for this sensational number.

Krishna Kanth penned the lyrics for the Rise of Shyam. On the whole, Rise of Shyam is quite impressive that narrates the journey of Nani as a revolutionary leader. In the other role, Nani plays the role of a writer in the movie. Sai Pallavi, Krithi Shetty are the leading ladies and Madonna Sebastian will be seen in an important role. Niharika Entertainment produced Shyam Singha Roy which is named as the costliest film made in Nani’s career. The film is announced for December 24th release in all the South Indian languages.