Skylab trailer loaded with comedy and content

Skylab directed by Vishak Khanderao has an ensemble of cast including Nithya Menen, Satyadev, Rahul Ramakrishna Tanikella Bharani, Vishnu Oi, Anusha and Tulasi.

Ahead of the movie’s release, the team has released the trailer. It features Nithya Menen as Gauri, a zamindar daughter-turned-journalist who is waiting for her big story. Then there is Satyadev as Anand a self-centric man. There is also Rahul Ramakrishna as Subedar Rama Rao.

How the lives of these three different individuals join at a point- in the form of an alert that Skylab would fall on earth- is the idea behind the story. The trailer is a fun-filled one and raises expectations on the movie.

The story of the movie is set in 1979 and revolves around the events that took place in Bandalingampalli when USA’s first space station Skylab fell to the Earth. Gauri, Anand and Ramarad are the main characters in this fun filled movie.

Prithvi Pinnamaraju has produced the movie along with Nithya Menon as the co-producer. Music for the movie is composed by Prashanth Vihari, cinematography is by Aditya.