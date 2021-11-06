1.05 lakh votes, but only 82000 votes?

Know what really shocked the ruling TRS to no end in Huzurabad bypoll? Not the victory of Eatala. The TRS was expecting him to somehow scrape through. Not even the majority. They saw it coming. But, what left them shell shocked is that not all TRS party members stood by the TRS. At least 20 percent of the party workers and members have gone with Eatala.

The TRS has over 1.05 lakh members in Huzurabad. In fact, this is the highest membership in any constituency in Telangana. This means that at least 80 per cent of the voters in the constituency are TRS members. But the party got just 82000 votes. This means over 20000 persons, officially party members, have not voted for the party. Let alone outsiders, even party members did not vote for the TRS.

This has left the TRS leaders shocked. The party is worried about those who have betrayed party candidate Gellu Srinivas Yadav. The party has realized that despite the efforts of Harish Rao and several ministers, MLAs, the party could not get its own members to vote for the party. The TRS is worried that this could happen in other constituencies too.

Hence the top leadership is planning to initiate very tough action against those who played truant. It has reportedly prepared a list of the leaders, who did not work for the party. It was also realized that many of those who wore the TRS pink stoles were actually working for Eatala. Hence, it is planning tough action against them.