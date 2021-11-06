Two new release dates considered for Bheemla Nayak

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan took up the remake of Ayyappanum Koshiyum and the film is made as Bheemla Nayak. Saagar Chandra is the director and Rana Daggubati is playing the other lead role. The entire shooting part is expected to be completed by the end of November and the makers had plans to release the film on January 12th 2022. Things changed after the arrival of RRR and Bheemla Nayak will not hit the screens as per the plan. The makers are considering two new release dates for the film.

Bheemla Nayak may hit the screens on January 26th, 2022 during the Republic Day weekend or on March 1st 2022 covering the Maha Shivaratri weekend. A decision will be made soon and the new release date of Bheemla Nayak will be announced. Nithya Menen is the leading lady and Thaman is the music composer of Bheemla Nayak. Sithara Entertainments are the producers and Trivikram penned the script of this action entertainer which has a strong emotional drama.