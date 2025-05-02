Siddhu Jonnalagadda to take a Long Break

Siddhu Jonnalagadda has been on cloud nine after DJ Tillu and Tillu Square ended up as massive hits. His recent film Jack registered a poor opening and the film was badly rejected by the audience. Siddhu Jonnalagadda also landed into controversies because of his creative involvement in the project. The producer lost big money and Siddhu Jonnalagadda’s remuneration was the most discussed topic across the Tollywood circles in the recent times.

The Tillu actor is left in shock with the debacle of Jack. He decided not to hurry and he will take a long break after he is done with the shoot of his upcoming movie Thelusu Kadaa. He has Tillu Cube and Badass lined up for shoot. Siddhu Jonnalagadda will work on the scripts on the above films for a longer time before taking them for shoot. He should not hurry and land into further controversies for now. Thelusu Kadaa releases this year.