PM Modi Launches Amaravati Rebuilding Project Worth Thousands of Crores

Amaravati is not just a city but a symbol of modern Andhra Pradesh’s strength and aspirations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi today launched the capital city’s redevelopment, highlighting that this project goes beyond mere concrete structures.

Standing on the sacred land of Amaravati, PM Modi shared his vision: “I don’t just see a city here. I see a dream coming true. Amaravati is where tradition and progress walk together, where Buddhist heritage brings peace and the energy of developing India builds the future.”

The Prime Minister highlighted that Amaravati was named after the capital of Indralok in mythology, suggesting this is an auspicious sign for creating a “Golden Andhra” that will strengthen the path toward a developed India.

“Amaravati will be a city where every young person’s dreams from Andhra Pradesh will come true,” Modi declared. The city aims to become a leading hub for information technology, artificial intelligence, green energy, clean industries, education, and healthcare within the coming years.

Modi revealed a personal connection, saying, “When I became the Chief Minister of Gujarat, I closely studied the initiatives taken by Babu in Hyderabad and learned much from them. From my experience, I can say that when it comes to future technology and implementing large-scale projects quickly, Chandrababu can do it in the best possible manner.”

The central government has promised complete support for infrastructure development at “record speed.” Projects worth approximately 58,000 crores covering 94 different works were inaugurated by the Prime Minister. This includes:

– 74 projects worth 49,000 crores for capital reconstruction

– Nine central projects worth 5,028 crores

– Eight national highway projects worth 3,620 crores

– Three railway projects

“A new chapter in connectivity is being written in the state,” Modi said while launching several highway projects. These developments will improve district-to-district connectivity and links with neighboring states.

The benefits extend to farmers who will find it easier to transport crops to larger markets, industries will gain better logistics, and tourism including pilgrimage sites will receive a boost. For example, the Renigunta-Naidupeta highway will make visits to Tirupati Balaji temple easier, allowing devotees to have darshan in less time.

Railway funding for Andhra Pradesh has seen a remarkable increase. “From 2009 to 2014, the total railway budget for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana was less than 900 crores. Today, Andhra’s railway budget alone exceeds 9,000 crores , more than a ten-fold increase,” Modi pointed out.

This enhanced budget has helped achieve 100% railway electrification in Andhra Pradesh. The state now has eight pairs of modern Vande Bharat trains running, while Amrit Bharat trains with modern facilities also pass through the state.

PM Narendra Modi’s visit marks a significant milestone in Amaravati’s journey toward becoming a powerhouse that will drive Andhra Pradesh’s development and contribute substantially to India’s growth story.