Home > Politics

Amaravati relaunched: YS Jagan deeply embarrassed

Published on May 3, 2025 by swathy

Amaravati relaunched: YS Jagan deeply embarrassed

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has relaunched AP Capital Amaravati construction works on Friday, amid much fanfare and festivities. PM has launched various projects associated with Amaravati worth about Rs 58,000 Cr on the occasion, giving a new life to AP Capital.

With the grand launch attended by more than 5 lakh people from all over AP, Amaravati, the brain child of CM Chandrababu Naidu, has regained its glory. Amaravati 2.0 launch is also a big victory for CM Chandrababu Naidu and will give him an indelible place in the history.

As Amaravati Relaunch is a historic event, leaders from TDP, Janasena and BJP have been in full attendance, with Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, once again grabbing limelight. Besides being a historic moment, TDP-BJP-Janasena alliance has also turned it into a show of solidarity and strength, with everyone brimming with josh and joy.

However, one politician who will be definitely pained with the huge success of Amaravati 2.0 Relaunch will be former Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy.

Former CM and YSRCP president YS Jaganmohan Reddy had wreaked havoc on Amaravati with three-capital policy during his tenure. Besides trying to deal a death blow to Amaravati, the insensitive dealing of the Amaravati farmers protest, has greatly damaged YS Jaganmohan Reddy’s image as a trustworthy leader and turned him into villain for Amaravati supporters.

But the change of power from YSRCP to TDP-led alliance in 2024 General Elections has given a new birth to Amaravati.

With PM Narendra Modi flying in to Amaravati to relaunch Capital construction works, leaders and cadres of TDP-BJP-JSP alliance were on cloud nine. The enthusiasm witnessed at the Relaunch meeting proved public support for the Capital. That’s surely a big blow to the politics and image of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. While next elections are far away, for now a deeply embarrassed YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is surely in an unenviable situation.

Previous Siddhu Jonnalagadda to take a Long Break
