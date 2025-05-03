x
Pooja Hegde continues to deliver Disasters

Published on May 3, 2025

Pooja Hegde continues to deliver Disasters

Pooja Hegde was once the top actress of Telugu cinema and the actress has worked with all the top stars. The actress demanded big remuneration and the producers had to pay considering her demand. Soon, she delivered a series of flops and she was dropped from several Telugu projects. The actress was not seen in any Telugu film in the recent times. She had high hopes on Suriya’s Retro and the actress had a different role.

Retro released on Thursday and the film was badly rejected by the audience. Pooja Hegde had high hopes on the film and they were shattered. The actress during the promotions of Retro said that she has a Telugu film lined up and it would be announced soon. Pooja Hegde has Vijay’s Jana Nayagan in shooting mode and the film releases during Sankranthi 2026. She will also be seen in a special song in Rajinikanth’s Coolie and Pooja Hegde is also shooting for Kanchana 4.

