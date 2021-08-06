Sindhu lauds Andhra govt’s schemes for sportspersons

Ace shuttler and Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist P.V. Sindhu on Friday praised the Andhra Pradesh government for introducing schemes to encourage sportspersons.

Appreciating the state government for reserving 2 per cent jobs for sportspersons in government posts, Sindhu said, “It is appreciable to know that the state government is giving YSR awards to sportspersons to encourage them.”

Sindhu, who followed up her silver-winning effort at the 2016 Rio Olympics with a bronze at the Tokyo Games earlier this week, met Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at the Secretariat on Friday along with her parents and elder sister.

Sindhu also showed her Olympic medal to the Chief Minister.

The ace shuttler recalled that she had met the Chief Minister before embarking on her Olympic journey and how Reddy encouraged her to bring home a medal.

“He (Reddy) has told me to win more medals in the future and bring laurels to the state and the country,” Sindhu said after the meeting.

Before Sindhu left for Tokyo, Reddy had given her a copy of the government order allocating her 2 acres of land to set up a badminton academy in the port city of Visakhapatnam.

When asked if she would open an academy, Sindhu said she would do it soon.

Sindhu and her family members also visited the Durgamma temple at Indrakeeladri in Vijayawada on Friday.

Sindhu said she is a devotee of the deity and visits the temple regularly.