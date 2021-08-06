Olympic glory: How Modi won a gold medal in politics?

Who will have a cone of ice cream when ace shuttler PV Sindhu comes back from Tokyo Olympics with a medal? Who will congratulate the Indian Men’s hockey team when they win a medal after 41 years? Who will console the Indian women’s hockey player when the team lost their battle for the bronze? Who will call them and give a pep talk to them even as the losing Indian Hockey girls are weeping inconsolably in the team huddle?

No marks for guessing! It’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi. From congratulating Meera Bai Chanu to Ravi Dahiya, Modi has used the Olympics like no other politician. India’s performance this time is the best and winner after winner thanked the encouragement given by Modi and the facilities provided by the sports ministry. Most medal winners were from BJP-ruled states and the cash rewards and awards flowed in.

More importantly, Modi knows how to beat the rivals in the political game. With one stroke of pen, he has changed the name of Rajiv Khel Ratna to Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna. Normally, removing Rajiv Gandhi’s name in normal times is a suicidal move. But, Modi timed it so well that no one can object to it. He is replacing Rajiv Gandhi’s name with hockey’s demi God Dhyan Chand. At a time when the nation is celebrating India’s best hockey performance in 41 years, he has used dead Dhyan Chand to edge out Rajiv Gandhi.

Not just that. There is a political angle to it. Dhyan Chand is from Uttar Pradesh and UP is going to polls sometime in March 2022. By honouring Dhyan Chand, Modi is also sending a political message to the UP voters. So, he killed many birds with one shot. He can claim that the improved medal tally is because of the government’s interest in developing and promoting sports.