Nirmala’s visit to Vizag heats up VSP anti-privatisation agitation!

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s visit to Vizag today (Friday) has heated up agitation against Centre’s decision to privatise Vizag Steel Plant (VSP).

Nirmala arrived in Vizag today by flight as part of her three-day tour to North Andhra districts.

The news of Nirmala’s arrival at Vizag airport spread like wild fire.

Hundreds of employees of VSP rushed to Vizag airport to protest against Centre’s decision to privatise VSP and also to submit a representation to Nirmala Sitharaman seeking reversal of VSP privatisation decision.

Heavy police force reached Vizag airport to prevent any untoward incidents.

Police obstructed activists from entering Vizag airport premises. This led to a tussle between police and activists.

The police detained 150 activists who tried to breach police cordon and enter Vizag airport premises.

The activists raised slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nirmala Sitharaman.

The activists gave a call to all political parties and people in North Andhra districts to obstruct Nirmala Sitharaman wherever she tours.

The activists threatened that they too will obstruct Nirmala Sitharaman from touring North Andhra districts without responding to their demand to withdraw privatisation plans of VSP.

The agitation against VSP privatisation gathered steam with the visit of Nirmala Sitharaman to North Andhra districts.