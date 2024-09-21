Singareni Workers Celebrate Record-Breaking Bonus Announcement

By
swathy
-
0

Telangana state government has unveiled an unprecedented bonus package for Singareni Collieries workers, marking a significant milestone in the company’s history. This year’s bonus distribution highlights the company’s strong financial performance and commitment to employee welfare.

Key Highlights:

  • Total bonus amount: Rs.796 crore
  • Average bonus per worker: Rs.1.90 lakh
  • Increase from last year: Rs.20,000
  • First-ever bonus for contract workers: Rs.5,000 each
  • Singareni’s profit for 2023-24: Rs.4,701 crore
  • Bonus percentage: 33% of profits

Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka announced the bonus details, emphasizing Singareni’s status as a state-owned institution. The company’s workforce includes 41,837 permanent employees and approximately 25,000 contract workers.

Bonus History and Growth:

  • First bonus introduced: 1999-2000
  • Initial bonus amount: Rs.30 crore (10% of Rs.300 crore profit)
  • Average bonus per worker in 1999-2000: Rs.2,782
  • Steady increase over the years
  • 2021-22 bonus: 30% of profits
  • 2023-24 bonus: Record-breaking 33% of profits

This year’s bonus is the highest in Singareni’s history, with top-performing workers potentially receiving over Rs.2.5 lakh. The inclusion of contract workers in the bonus scheme marks a historic first for the company.

Singareni’s Journey to Profitability:

  • 1990s: Company faced heavy losses
  • Turnaround achieved through worker-management collaboration
  • Consistent profits since 1999-2000
  • Now recognized as a top-tier public sector organization in India


-Sanyogita

