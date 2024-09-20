Byreddy Shabari breathes fire at YS Jagan

Nandyal MP Byreddy Shabari breathed fire at former CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy over adulteration of the sacred Tirupati laddoo. Making YS Jaganmohan Reddy responsible for the inclusion of animal fat and contaminated ingredients in the Tirupati laddoo, Byreddy Shabari made sensational comments on Friday.

“Daily 30,000 to 40,000 devotees visit Tirumala and wait for days for Darshan of Lord Sri Venkateswara Swamy. Devotees wait for hours in the queue to have Darshan and get the famed laddoo prasadam. They even perform special pooja to the laddoo prasadam after reaching their homes and distribute to their near dear. Such is the significance and sacredness of Tirupati laddoo. But due to YS Jaganmohan Reddy’s negligence, such a sacred Tirupati laddoo got adulterated. There is nothing wrong in hanging those, who are responsible for the adulteration of Tirupati laddoo,” said Byreddy Shabari expressing ire over the issue.

“Past YSRCP Government is solely responsible for mixing animal fat and fish oil in the Tirupati laddoo. YS Jagan Mohan Reddy entrusted the responsibility of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) to people like YV Subba Reddy and Bhumana Karunakar Reddy who do not believe in Hindu religion,” fired young MP Shabari training guns on former CM YS Jagan.

TDP MP Byreddy Shabari found fault with YS Jaganmohan Reddy for trying to write off such a serious issue as a fake story.

“It is unfortunate that YS Jaganmohan Reddy is not ready to accept his mistakes, even after lab reports confirmed existence of animal fat in the Tirupati laddoo. Strict punishment should be given to all those involved in the adulteration of Tirupati laddoo, as it hurt the sensibilities of crores of Hindus across the globe,” demanded Byreddy Shabari.