Sirivennela from Shyam Singha Roy: Soothing Romantic Melody

Legendary lyric writer Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry passed away recently and he penned his last song for Nani’s upcoming movie Shyam Singh Roy. The song also comes on the lines of Sirivennela and is a romantic number that is shot on Nani and Sai Pallavi. Mickey J Meyer composes a soothing number which is one of the finest melodies in the recent times. Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry’s lyrics have enough depth and Sirivennela is a perfect tribute for the legendary lyricist. Anurag Kulkarni’s voice is just magical.

On the whole, Sirivennela promises a visual feast on screen with a melodious beat. Shyam Singha Roy is directed by Rahul Sankrityan and the film is announced for December 24th release. Nani plays a dual role and Sai Pallavi, Krithi Shetty are the leading ladies. Niharika Entertainment are the producers of Shyam Singha Roy which is carrying good expectations.