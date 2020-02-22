SIT shows Jagan’s nonstop revenge taking: Naidu

TDP National President N Chandrababu Naidu commented mockingly on the latest SIT appointed by Jagan Reddy Circar against the previous TDP Regime’s decisions. In the past nine months, the YCP government appointed three SITs and five committees but nothing was achieved. Naidu said that the latest GO 344 is the ultimate example of CM Jagan’s vindictiveness against the TDP leaders. Jagan is trying everything possible to hide his inabilities to bring in development.

Naidu asked how investments would come into AP if Jagan Circar goes on harassing everyone with its Police Rajyam. This government appointed Ministers Sub-committee eight months ago itself. What is the provocation for SIT now other than sheer vengeful attitude?

Chandrababu recalled his previous stints as CM and how Jagan father YSR also failed to get him arrested despite ordering lots of enquiries. Naidu asserted that Jagan Circar would also achieve nothing finally and the TDP would not be afraid of his harassment as it had never made any mistakes.