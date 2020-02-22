Is KCR really opposing CAA, NPR?

TRS supremo and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on one hand makes statements that he is dead against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Population Register (NPR).

He even convened a cabinet meeting last week opposing CAA, NRC and Telangana cabinet passed a resolution appealing Centre to scrap CAA and also decided to pass a resolution against CAA in upcoming budget session of Telangana Legislative Assembly.

But the ground reality looks different.

Officials in Telangana government from top to bottom level are going ahead with ground work to launch housing census and NPR.

Chief secretary issued orders for conducting housing census but there is no mention about NPR in it.

The Census offficials in Telangana has written to all district collectors to initiate process for conducting housing census and NPR.

The TS education department went even a step ahead and asked officails not to schedule any exams between January and March next year to enable NPR work.

The district collectors in few districts have issued orders to conduct training programmes for staff to conduct CAA and NPR.

Can officials dare to this without the approval of CM KCR?

Officials going ahead with Census and NPR gives scope to suspicion that they have KCR’s approval to do so.

If not so, why is KCR remaining silent against officials who are going against his decision to implement CAA, NPR?