Low lying India’s enemies may strike anytime: Kishan Reddy

India’s enemies – internal and external — may be lying low now due to unfavourable atmosphere but may strike at anytime, said Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G. Kishan Reddy on Saturday.

Speaking at the passing out parade of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at Arakkonam near here Reddy said India’s internal and external enemies may be lying low now owing to tough system at the helm of affairs making the atmosphere unfavourable.

“But they may strike anytime. Enemies of the nation may come with new ways to disrupt the progress. They are clever and crafty. They may even use modern technology,” as we have seen in some of the instances in the past,” he warned.

Reddy said: “Ever since Narendra Modi government has taken over in 2014, we have adopted zero tolerance towards terrorism, Naxalism and any form of violence.”

“You may all have noticed, there has been significant and perceptible reduction in naxal or terror induced violence. Reduction in number of incidents does not mean, that there are no internal or external enemies,” he added.

Reddy told the trainees that they can overcome the nation’s enemies by combining alertness and acumen.

“So, don’t think after stepping out of the academy, your study part will come to an end. In fact, it begins now. Learn about new technologies, the clever and crafty ways with which the enemy may surprise us,” Reddy said.