Sita Ramam Trailer: An Emotional Tale

Hanu Raghavapudi is known for his poetic narration and beautiful songs. After delivering back-to-back flops, he pinned all his hopes on Sita Ramam and the film has Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakuar and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles. The film is getting ready for August 5th release and the theatrical trailer of the film is out. Sita Ramam trailer hints that the film is an emotional tale of a youngster Ram, a Leituenent Colonol and Sita, a village belly. Sita Ramam is all about a letter and Rashmika plays a crucial role and her character is the turning point of the film.

The narration looks poetic and the visuals are appealing. Vishal Chandrasekhar’s music is a huge asset for this romantic tale that has an action backdrop. Sumanth, Murali Sharma, Vennela Kishore and Tharun Bhascker will be seen in other important roles. Sita Ramam is shot across the picturesque locales of Kashmir. The songs from the film already impressed the music lovers. Sita Ramam is made on a big-budget and is produced by Vyjayanthi Movies. The real connection between Ram and Sita is kept under wraps. Hope Hanu Raghavapudi bounces back with this romantic tale named Sita Ramam.