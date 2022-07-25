Pic Talk: Malavika Mohanan treats in White

Malavika Mohanan is already a star on Instagram before she could get the needed recognition in Indian cinema. Some of her sultry pictures from the photo shoots and public outings went viral. Malavika Mohanan offered a treat in a well-fit bodycon dress and she looked hot and convenient in the clicks. Malavika Mohanan posted several pictures in the outfit on her Instagram page. The actress is all set to shoot for a new set of films and she is rumored to romance Prabhas in Maruthi’s film that will start rolling soon. The actress is super confident on getting the needed break soon.

