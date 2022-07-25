Darlings Trailer: Alia Bhatt is Hilarious in this Quirky Ride

Advertisement

Bollywood beauty Alia Bhatt is all set for her digital debut and she is even turning producer with Darlings, a Netflix original. The trailer of Darlings is out and it is hilarious. The trailer beings with Hamza Shaikh (Vijay Verma) who decides to leave his house. Soon his wife Badrunissa (Alia Bhatt) and her mother (Shefali Shah) lodge a complaint against Badru’s missing husband. The rest of Darlings is all about the story of Hamza Shaikh and Badrunissa. The trailer also unfolds a powerful revenge drama. Badrunissa hides her husband and teaches him a lesson.

Alia Bhatt looked hilarious and flawless in the role. She also unfolds an unknown side that is fictional. Shefali Shah and Vijay Verma are well fit in their assignments. Darlings is made on a strict budget and the film will stream on Netflix from August 5th. Jasmeet K Reen is the director. Alia’s Eternal Sunshine Productions in association with Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment produced Darlings jointly.