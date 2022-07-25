Telugu Film Chamber proposes new Rules

Telugu Film Chamber proposes new Rulesarly windows for OTT release. They have proposed

Telugu Film Chamber met to discuss about various issues and hurdles in Tollywood. The major discussion was about the hiked ticket prices, OTT window and some strict implementations about the same. All the small budget films can have a OTT release gap of four weeks. All the medium and big-budget films should have their digital release only after 10 weeks from the theatrical release. There has been a debate going on about the ticket prices. The prices are fixed in Andhra Pradesh and new GOs are issued for big-budget films.

In Telangana, the Film Chamber proposed new ticket prices. The prices for multiplexes and single screens are Rs 125 and Rs 100 in A and B Centres for small budget films. For medium-budget films, the prices are Rs 177 and Rs 112 in A and B Centres. For big-budget films, the prices are said to be Rs 295 and Rs 177 in multiplexes and single screens. When it comes to C centres, the prices for small budget films are Rs 125 and Rs 70 respectively and for medium budget projects, the proposed prices in C centres are Rs 177 and Rs 100. For big-budget films, the prices in C centres are Rs 295 and Rs 150.