Home > Movie News

Sitara Shines Bright at Times Square

Published on December 23, 2024 by swathy

Sitara Shines Bright at Times Square
Buzz: Salman Khan and Hrithik Roshan to team Up?
Jr NTR Fan's Cancer Treatment Funding Controversy: Mother's Appeal Raises Questions
Latest Updates on Allu Arjun Case
Congress MLC files complaint on 'Pushpa 2' team

Sitara Shines Bright at Times Square

Much like a diamond that dazzles with its brilliance, 11-year-old Sitara Ghattamaneni has emerged as a shining star in her own right. Daughter of superstar Mahesh Babu and actress Namrata Shirodkar, Sitara has captivated audiences with her poise, elegance, and youthful charm. Now, as the face of PMJ Jewels, she adds a new sparkle to the world of luxury jewelry, embodying the brand’s essence of timeless grace and modern sophistication.

The grand unveiling of PMJ Jewels’ latest campaign, featuring Sitara as its brand ambassador, took place at the iconic Times Square in New York City. The event was nothing short of spectacular, with Sitara’s radiant visuals lighting up one of the world’s most famous landmarks. Her portrayal as a modern-day princess perfectly aligned with PMJ’s vision of blending India’s rich heritage with contemporary allure.

At the center of this campaign lies the “Sitara Collection”, a stunning line of jewelry that reflects PMJ Jewels’ exceptional craftsmanship. Adorned with emeralds, diamonds, and rubies, the collection caters to a variety of occasions—from grand bridal ensembles to elegant festive statement pieces. Each creation is designed to make the wearer feel like royalty, echoing Sitara’s enchanting persona.

PMJ Jewels, known for celebrating Indian heritage through intricate designs, sees Sitara as the perfect embodiment of their values. “Sitara represents a rare balance of tradition and modernity,” the brand remarked. “Her youthful energy, combined with her innate elegance, adds a fresh perspective to our brand.”

Sitara’s journey to the spotlight has been nothing short of remarkable. Despite her young age, she has already carved a niche for herself with her confident demeanor and vibrant personality. A social media sensation, Sitara is celebrated for her talent and grace, qualities that make her an ideal choice to represent PMJ Jewels.

Previous Buzz: Salman Khan and Hrithik Roshan to team Up?
Sitara Shines Bright at Times Square
Buzz: Salman Khan and Hrithik Roshan to team Up?
Jr NTR Fan's Cancer Treatment Funding Controversy: Mother's Appeal Raises Questions

Sitara Shines Bright at Times Square
Buzz: Salman Khan and Hrithik Roshan to team Up?
Jr NTR Fan's Cancer Treatment Funding Controversy: Mother's Appeal Raises Questions
Latest Updates on Allu Arjun Case
Congress MLC files complaint on 'Pushpa 2' team

Congress MLC files complaint on 'Pushpa 2' team
Will Revanth achieve what Chandrababu and YS Jagan cannot!
Telangana High Court Denies Anticipatory Bail to Actor Mohan Babu

