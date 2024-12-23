x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Tamannaah Bhatia Goa Trip
Tamannaah Bhatia Goa Trip
Aishwarya Lekshmi Beautiful In Pink Pattu Saree
Aishwarya Lekshmi Beautiful In Pink Pattu Saree
Dulquer Salmaan with wife Celebrate 13th Wedding Anniversary
Dulquer Salmaan with wife Celebrate 13th Wedding Anniversary
Sai Pallavi Australia Trip
Sai Pallavi Australia Trip
Aparna Balamurali Beautiful In Creme Colour Out Fit
Aparna Balamurali Beautiful In Creme Colour Out Fit
Janhvi Kapoor Poses With Xmas Tree
Janhvi Kapoor Poses With Xmas Tree
Meenakshi Chaudhary Pretty Look In Green
Meenakshi Chaudhary Pretty Look In Green
Sakshi Malik Perfect Curves In Golden Dress
Sakshi Malik Perfect Curves In Golden Dress
Ishita Raj Perfect Curves
Ishita Raj Perfect Curves
Amyra Dastur Hot In Red
Amyra Dastur Hot In Red
Vedhika Stuns In Lehanga
Vedhika Stuns In Lehanga
Different Types Of Berries With Names
Different Types Of Berries With Names
Keerthy Suresh And Varun Dhawan In The Great Indian Kapil Show
Keerthy Suresh And Varun Dhawan In The Great Indian Kapil Show
Hebah Patel At Democratic Sangha Change Maker Awards 2024
Hebah Patel At Democratic Sangha Change Maker Awards 2024
Aishwarya Rajesh At Democratic Sangha Change Maker Awards 2024
Aishwarya Rajesh At Democratic Sangha Change Maker Awards 2024
Sushmita Sen At At Democratic Sangha Change Maker Awards 2024
Sushmita Sen At At Democratic Sangha Change Maker Awards 2024
Sanjana Sanghi At Democratic Sangha Change Maker Awards 2024
Sanjana Sanghi At Democratic Sangha Change Maker Awards 2024
Regina Cassandra At Democratic Sangha Change Maker Awards 2024
Regina Cassandra At Democratic Sangha Change Maker Awards 2024
Rakul Preet Singh Stunning Poses
Rakul Preet Singh Stunning Poses
Malavika Mohanan In Sounth Indian Tradition
Malavika Mohanan In Sounth Indian Tradition
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Buzz: Salman Khan and Hrithik Roshan to team Up?

Published on December 23, 2024 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Sitara Shines Bright at Times Square
image
Buzz: Salman Khan and Hrithik Roshan to team Up?
image
Jr NTR Fan’s Cancer Treatment Funding Controversy: Mother’s Appeal Raises Questions
image
Latest Updates on Allu Arjun Case
image
Congress MLC files complaint on ‘Pushpa 2’ team

Buzz: Salman Khan and Hrithik Roshan to team Up?

Salman Khan and Hrithik Roshan

In 1995, Hrithik Roshan worked as an assistant director on the film Karan Arjun, which starred Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. After that, Hrithik trained with Salman before making his acting debut in Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. Since then, fans have been eager to see Hrithik and Salman appear together on the big screen. Although the two are part of the YRF Spy Universe, they have not yet shared the same frame in a movie. Now, it has been learned that Salman and Hrithik are set to collaborate for the first time, but not for a film. Instead, they will be partnering for an action-packed advertisement for a leading brand, which will be directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

The commercial will be filmed in Mumbai, but the crew has captured visual effects footage of global settings to complement the presence of Salman Khan and Hrithik Roshan. An official statement about this partnership is imminent. The ad will reunite director Ali Abbas Zafar with Salman after their previous hits like Sultan, Tiger Zinda Hai, and Bharat. It will also mark Ali’s first time directing Hrithik, with hopes of them collaborating on a full-length movie soon. Hrithik Roshan is filming for War along with NTR and the film is scheduled for August 2025 release. Salman Khan is shooting for Sikandar and the film is planned for Eid 2025 release.

Next Sitara Shines Bright at Times Square Previous Jr NTR Fan’s Cancer Treatment Funding Controversy: Mother’s Appeal Raises Questions
else

TRENDING

image
Sitara Shines Bright at Times Square
image
Buzz: Salman Khan and Hrithik Roshan to team Up?
image
Jr NTR Fan’s Cancer Treatment Funding Controversy: Mother’s Appeal Raises Questions

Latest

image
Sitara Shines Bright at Times Square
image
Buzz: Salman Khan and Hrithik Roshan to team Up?
image
Jr NTR Fan’s Cancer Treatment Funding Controversy: Mother’s Appeal Raises Questions
image
Latest Updates on Allu Arjun Case
image
Congress MLC files complaint on ‘Pushpa 2’ team

Most Read

image
Congress MLC files complaint on ‘Pushpa 2’ team
image
Will Revanth achieve what Chandrababu and YS Jagan cannot!
image
Telangana High Court Denies Anticipatory Bail to Actor Mohan Babu

Related Articles

Tamannaah Bhatia Goa Trip Aishwarya Lekshmi Beautiful In Pink Pattu Saree Dulquer Salmaan with wife Celebrate 13th Wedding Anniversary Sai Pallavi Australia Trip Aparna Balamurali Beautiful In Creme Colour Out Fit Janhvi Kapoor Poses With Xmas Tree Meenakshi Chaudhary Pretty Look In Green Sakshi Malik Perfect Curves In Golden Dress Ishita Raj Perfect Curves Amyra Dastur Hot In Red Vedhika Stuns In Lehanga Different Types Of Berries With Names Keerthy Suresh And Varun Dhawan In The Great Indian Kapil Show Hebah Patel At Democratic Sangha Change Maker Awards 2024 Aishwarya Rajesh At Democratic Sangha Change Maker Awards 2024 Sushmita Sen At At Democratic Sangha Change Maker Awards 2024 Sanjana Sanghi At Democratic Sangha Change Maker Awards 2024 Regina Cassandra At Democratic Sangha Change Maker Awards 2024 Rakul Preet Singh Stunning Poses Malavika Mohanan In Sounth Indian Tradition