Buzz: Salman Khan and Hrithik Roshan to team Up?

In 1995, Hrithik Roshan worked as an assistant director on the film Karan Arjun, which starred Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. After that, Hrithik trained with Salman before making his acting debut in Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. Since then, fans have been eager to see Hrithik and Salman appear together on the big screen. Although the two are part of the YRF Spy Universe, they have not yet shared the same frame in a movie. Now, it has been learned that Salman and Hrithik are set to collaborate for the first time, but not for a film. Instead, they will be partnering for an action-packed advertisement for a leading brand, which will be directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

The commercial will be filmed in Mumbai, but the crew has captured visual effects footage of global settings to complement the presence of Salman Khan and Hrithik Roshan. An official statement about this partnership is imminent. The ad will reunite director Ali Abbas Zafar with Salman after their previous hits like Sultan, Tiger Zinda Hai, and Bharat. It will also mark Ali’s first time directing Hrithik, with hopes of them collaborating on a full-length movie soon. Hrithik Roshan is filming for War along with NTR and the film is scheduled for August 2025 release. Salman Khan is shooting for Sikandar and the film is planned for Eid 2025 release.