List of Films to release in 2025

2024 has come to an end and 2025 will have several biggies lined up for release. Some of the films have announced their release dates in advance and they are planning accordingly. Actors like Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, Prabhas, Ram Charan, NTR, Balakrishna, Venkatesh, Nagarjuna, Ravi Teja, Nani, Nithiin, Naga Chaitanya, Vishwak Sen, Siddhu Jonnalagadda and others will release their films. Several other films are planned but the release dates are yet to be finalized. Here is the updated release chart for 2025:

January 10th: Game Changer

January 12th: Sankranthiki Vastunnam

January 14th: Daaku Maharaaj

Jannuary 17th: Emergency (Hindi)

January 24th: Sky Force and Lahore 1947 (Hindi)

January 26th: Majaka

January 31st: Deva (Hindi)

February 7th: Brahma Anandam, Sundarakanda and Thandel

February 14th: Laila and Chhava (Hindi)

February 21st: Kubera (Expected)

February 25th: Thammudu or Robinhood

March 28th: Hari Hara Veera Mallu and Sikandar (Hindi)

April 10th: Raja Saab or Jack, Jaat and Thammudu or Robinhood (Expected)

April 18th: Mirai and Ghaati

April 25th: Kannappa (Expected)

May 1st: HIT 3 and Raid 2 (Hindi)

May 9th: Mass Jathara and Vishwambara (Expected)

May 21st: Mission: Impossible 8

June 5th: Thuglife and Housefull 5 (Hindi)

August 14th: War 2 and The Delhi Files (Hindi)