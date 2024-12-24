x
Movie News

Vennela Kishore faces Criticism

Published on December 24, 2024 by nymisha

Vennela Kishore faces Criticism

Vennela Kishore is one of the highest paid comedians of Telugu cinema. He works almost every day of the month. The comedian is quite professional on the work front and he loves to stay away from controversies. He is rarely seen in promotions and pre-release events. During a recent event, the distributor openly revealed that Vennela Kishore said no for the promotions. Even the top comedian issued a statement. When taking huge remuneration, it is the responsibility of Vennela Kishore to promote the film when needed. Despite being professional, Vennela Kishore is criticised for staying away from promotions.

Several producers have spoken about this and conveyed the same to the comedian. He even played the lead role in some of the films and he restricted himself by shooting for a couple of recorded interviews. It is also heard that Vennela Kishore hates attending the Q & A sessions before the media and this is the real reason for him to skip the promotions. He also avoids unnecessary controversies and he is a man of limited words outside film shoots. Vennela Kishore is facing criticism in this matter and promoting his films in the future will keep him away from any controversy.

