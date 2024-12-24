x
Tamannaah Bhatia Goa Trip
Aishwarya Lekshmi Beautiful In Pink Pattu Saree
Dulquer Salmaan with wife Celebrate 13th Wedding Anniversary
Sai Pallavi Australia Trip
Aparna Balamurali Beautiful In Creme Colour Out Fit
Janhvi Kapoor Poses With Xmas Tree
Meenakshi Chaudhary Pretty Look In Green
Sakshi Malik Perfect Curves In Golden Dress
Ishita Raj Perfect Curves
Amyra Dastur Hot In Red
Vedhika Stuns In Lehanga
Different Types Of Berries With Names
Keerthy Suresh And Varun Dhawan In The Great Indian Kapil Show
Hebah Patel At Democratic Sangha Change Maker Awards 2024
Aishwarya Rajesh At Democratic Sangha Change Maker Awards 2024
Sushmita Sen At At Democratic Sangha Change Maker Awards 2024
Sanjana Sanghi At Democratic Sangha Change Maker Awards 2024
Regina Cassandra At Democratic Sangha Change Maker Awards 2024
Rakul Preet Singh Stunning Poses
Malavika Mohanan In Sounth Indian Tradition
Shiva Shiva From KD: Spiritual Journey

Published on December 24, 2024 by nymisha

Shiva Shiva From KD: Spiritual Journey

Dhruva Sarja’s forthcoming action extravaganza KD – The Devil features an ensemble case, including Ramesh Aravind, V Ravichandran, Sanjay Dutt, Shilpa Shetty, Reeshma Nanaiah, Jisshu Sengupta, and Nora Fatehi.

The makers started the musical promotions by releasing a devotional number Shiva Shiva. Composed by Arjun Janya, this song takes listeners on a devotional journey. The song, brought to life by popular singers Kailash Kher and Vijay Prakash.

Shiva Shiva celebrates Lord Shiva’s divine energy, his mystic powers, and the deep transformation he brings to his followers. The lyrics were penned by Chandra Bose.

Directed by Prem and produced by KVN Productions, the movie will have a Pan India release.

