Shiva Shiva From KD: Spiritual Journey

Dhruva Sarja’s forthcoming action extravaganza KD – The Devil features an ensemble case, including Ramesh Aravind, V Ravichandran, Sanjay Dutt, Shilpa Shetty, Reeshma Nanaiah, Jisshu Sengupta, and Nora Fatehi.

The makers started the musical promotions by releasing a devotional number Shiva Shiva. Composed by Arjun Janya, this song takes listeners on a devotional journey. The song, brought to life by popular singers Kailash Kher and Vijay Prakash.

Shiva Shiva celebrates Lord Shiva’s divine energy, his mystic powers, and the deep transformation he brings to his followers. The lyrics were penned by Chandra Bose.

Directed by Prem and produced by KVN Productions, the movie will have a Pan India release.