Allu Arjun Appears for Police Questioning

Icon star Allu Arjun appeared at Chikkadpally Police Station today for questioning regarding the Sandhya Theater stampede incident. The actor, accompanied by his father Allu Aravind and father-in-law Chandrasekhar Reddy, arrived at the station in response to a police notice issued on Monday.

Central Zone DCP Akanksha Yadav led the questioning session, with ACP Ramesh and Inspector Raju Nayak also present. The investigation focuses on the recent tragic incident at Sandhya Theater where a stampede occurred during a promotional event.

Legal experts suggest that Allu Arjun’s recent press conference prompted this police inquiry. The authorities are particularly interested in cross-checking statements made by the actor during his media interaction following his release on bail.

Police Investigation Details

The police have prepared a 10-minute video of the theater incident as evidence. A key point of contention is Allu Arjun’s claim that he learned about the death of a fan named Revathi only the next day, while police maintain he knew about it while still at the theater.

Police officials have implemented strict security measures around the Chikkadpally Police Station during the questioning. The investigation team plans to conduct a scene reconstruction at Sandhya Theater to better understand the sequence of events.

Case Status

Allu Arjun is currently listed as A11 in the Sandhya Theater stampede case. The police are treating this incident with the same level of seriousness as major criminal investigations, employing techniques typically reserved for serious offenses.

The actor arrived at the station with his legal team. Police are particularly focused on verifying the timeline of events and the actor’s awareness of the tragedy as it unfolded.