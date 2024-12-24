x
Home > Politics

Medigadda Barrage case: KCR and Harish get relief

Published on December 24, 2024 by swathy

Medigadda Barrage case: KCR and Harish get relief

Telangana High Court quashed the notices issued to former CM K Chandrashekar Rao and former Irrigation Minister Harish Rao by a lower court in relation to Medigiadda barrage substandard construction and corruption issue.

Bhupalpally Court had issued notices to KCR, Harish Rao earlier and select irrigation officials as a person named Rajalingam approached the Court seeking inquiry on Medigadda Barrage damage issue, which is part of Kaleshwaram Project.

Bhupalpally Court had issued notices to KCR and Harish Rao in July. Both the leaders were asked to present in the Court on Sep 5. However BRS leaders approached Telangana High Court in this matter.

Hearing on the quash petition filed by BRS top leaders on Tuesday, High Court suspended the notices issued to the them in relation to Medigiadda barrage issue. Postponing the case to January 7, High Court also issued notices to the petitioner.

At a time, when Congress Government is going tough on Opposition, the quashing of notices in Medigiadda barrage case, comes as a sure relief for BRS top leadership.

Next KGF Star Yash Speaks Highly Of UI The Movie Previous Allu Arjun Appears for Police Questioning
