Sithara Entertainments’ #VS11 releases The Rags Look for NTR Centenary

Sithara Entertainments has been producing blockbusters with great content. They give importance to movies that every family comes together with all the members. With Fortune Four Cinemas, they are producing new movie with Vishwak Sen as the lead. Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya are producing the movie, working title, VS11.

Krishna Chaitanya is directing the film and Yuvan Shankar Raja is composing music for the film. Vishwak Sen is acting in a complete Grey character. The movie has him raising from Rags to Riches.

The Rags look from the film showcases Vishwak Sen showcasing his love towards the great man, Legendary NTR. VS11 shooting is going on at a brisk pace. Movie team is looking to present the film as a huge experience for theatrical audiences. More details will be announced soon.