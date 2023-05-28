People Media Factory’s triple deal for Prabhas

People Media Factory is one of the busiest production houses of Telugu cinema. They are currently producing Prabhas’ next film directed Maruthi and the project is yet to be announced officially though a major portion of the shoot got completed. The production house has now acquired the theatrical rights of Prabhas’ upcoming film Adipurush for the Telugu states for a record price. People Media Factory will release the film across the Telugu states on June 16th.

Without stopping here, People Media Factory will also co-produce the crazy project of Prabhas which is titled Spirit. Sandeep Reddy Vanga is the director and People Media Factory will co-produce the film along with T Series. UV Creations sold off their stake to People Media Factory. The Tollywood production house has a triple deal with Prabhas. Apart from this, People Media Factory is also producing several crazy films in Telugu.