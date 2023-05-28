Rana Daggubati’s Rakshasa Raju

Rana Daggubati hasn’t signed any films in the recent times. His web series Rana Naidu impressed the digital audience. His fans have been waiting for the announcement about his next film. There are speculations that Rana Daggubati will soon work with his Nene Raju Nene Mantri director Teja. During the pre-release event of Ahimsa, Teja made it official that they are teaming up soon and the film is titled Rakshasa Raju. Teja also clarified that it is just the working title of the film and nothing has been finalized yet.

The pre-production work of Rakshasa Raju is happening currently and the shoot commences later this year. Rana Daggubati gave his nod irrespective of the result of Ahimsa, the debut film of his brother Abhiram Daggubati. Rana Daggubati has been busy cracking several digital deals but some of the finalized projects with Amazon Prime and Netflix are kept on hold due to various reasons. Rana Daggubati is in plans to keep himself busy in 2024 with multiple projects.