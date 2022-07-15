Siva Karthikeyan’s next film Announced

Advertisement

Siva Karthikeyan delivered back-to-back blockbusters and the films fared well in Telugu too. Superstar Mahesh Babu revealed the teaser of his next film which is titled Mahaveerudu. The special teaser byte looks interesting and Siva Karthikeyan plays a super hero in this action entertainer. Madonne Ashwin is the director and Shanthi Talkies will produce Mahaveerudu. The shoot of the film will begin soon.

Siva Karthikeyan is done with a straight Telugu film Prince and the film is hitting the screens for Diwali. Jathi Ratnalu fame Anudeep KV directed the film. Siva Karthikeyan’s last films Doctor and Don fared well in Telugu and Tamil languages. The actor is keen to cement his position in Telugu too.