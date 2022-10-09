Sivakarthikeyan’s Prince Trailer Review

Advertisement

Tamil actor Sivakarthikeyan delivered some of the biggest hits in the recent years. Films like Doctor and Don did decent business in the Telugu states too. His next film Prince is bilingual and is directed by Jathi Ratnalu fame Anudeep KV. Maria Riaboshapka is the leading lady and Sathyaraj played another important role in the film. The trailer of Prince is released and it is focused majorly on entertainment. The film is all about the love story between an Indian school teacher and a British girl and is set in Pondicherry. The trailer is packed with Tamil flavor and will appeal to their audience and it misses the Telugu nativity.

The film is presented as a bilingual but Prince has a bunch of Tamil actors. Except for Sathyaraj, the audience are not aware about the other actors. Anudeep is testing his luck with one more comic entertainer that has a small conflict. Thaman scored the music and background score for Prince. Suniel Narang, Suresh Babu D, Pushkar Ram Mohan Rao bankrolled Prince on Sree Venkateshwara Cinemas LLP and Suresh Productions. The film is aimed for October 21st release during Diwali and it will clash with Karthi’s Sardar.