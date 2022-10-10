Bigg boss S6 E36: Chanti eliminated

In this weekend episode of Bigg boss season 6 , Chanti got eliminated. Details as follows.

Music director Devisri Prasad joined the host Nagarjuna today as part of promotion of his latest pop album. He also gave some Pictionary task to the housemates. Later host gave some proverbs and housemates matched the proverbs with some one in the house. However, Bigg boss team making typos in the well known proverbs irked the audiences.

Out of Marina, Inaya, Chanti and Arjun, Marina was the first one to get saved today. Then, after Arjun got saved, final contest happened between Chanti and Inaya. Then Nagarjuna announced that Chanti is eliminated. Surya and Inaya became emotional after knowing this. After coming out of the house Chanti was asked to give marks to the housemates. He gave 100 out of 100 to Inaya and 99 out of 100 to Geethu and Adi.

Overall Chanti got evicted earlier than expected as he couldn’t entertain the audiences like other Jabardast artists of the previous seasons of Bigg boss.